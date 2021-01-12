NB Library Hosting Virtual History Program

The North Baltimore Public Library will be hosting a 4-part series on the History of Wood County. The series will be presented by the Wood County Historical Museum via Zoom. The series will be presented on the second Thursday of each month (Jan – Apr) at 12 pm. The topics that will be covered are:

Tales from the “Misty Past” Vol. I

Charles W. Evers and the Pioneer Scrap-book of Wood County, Ohio

Hear from noted local historian Charles Evers about Wood County’s last bear hunt, the origin of the “Devil’s Hole,” and Mahlon Meeker’s thrilling escape from a pack of hungry wolves. Although published one year after his death in 1910, Charles Evers’ Pioneer Scrap-book was instrumental in preserving much of Wood County’s local legends and lore.

Tales from the “Misty Past” Vol. II

Charles W. Evers and the Pioneer Scrap-book of Wood County, Ohio

Sheriff and newspaperman Charles Evers spins a tale of ruin and despair on the account of one Jim Slater. Did Slater curse Bairdstown (Bloom Township) in Wood County? Find out what brought about this curse and what the historical record tells us about Jim Slater and Bairdstown.

The History of Wood County – by the way of the life of Charles Evers (Part 1)

Learn about the history of Wood County as told through the experiences of newspaperman Charles Evers. This program covers the settling of the Evers family in Wood County to the period Charles Evers was Sheriff. The historical roots of many of Evers’ tales are revealed.

The History of Wood County – by the way of the life of Charles Evers (Part 2)

The story of Wood County continues. This program covers Charles Evers life as the owner of the Sentinel newspaper, his many business endeavors, and the period of his life as chief storyteller of Wood County.

Each month the link to the zoom meeting will be available at www.nbpubliclibrary.org, under library events menu. You will be asked to download the Zoom Client application to join. If you have questions feel free to contact the library at 419-257-3621

Here is the link for this week’s program:

https://zoom.us/j/95893794168?pwd=dE9Xbm9SREtONVdzT3plT241djMzdz09