VIRTUAL HISTORY SERIES EVENT ON DEC 9

The Wood County Museum is excited to offer December’s Virtual History Series program in partnership with the North Baltimore Public Library. The next Virtual History Series program will be available online, free of charge, on December 9th at 12:00 PM via Zoom and is presented by Hal Brown (Vice President, Wood County Historical Society).

Learn about the female athletes of Wood County long before the implementation of Title IX. This program goes over the early decades of the 20th Century when there was a thriving interscholastic basketball program for girls in Ohio. In Wood County the township high schools were the main participants, but the larger schools in Bowling Green and Perrysburg sometimes fielded teams.

