VIRTUAL HISTORY SERIES EVENT ON SEPT 9

The Wood County Museum is excited to offer September’s Virtual History Series program in partnership with the North Baltimore Public Library. The next Virtual History Series program will be available online, free of charge, on September 9th at 12:00 PM via Zoom and is presented by Scott Gross, Wood County Historical Society.

This presentation will explore the public service and the business ventures of Frank Schriber. Frank Schriber (B. Dec. 5 1861) lived in Moline, Ohio for most of his adult life. He moved to Moline in 1882 and lived there until his death in 1925. While he was a farmer for a few years, Frank found many other business opportunities to make a living. He ran a general store, sold farm implements, was the Postmaster, and even sold automobiles. These are just a few of his many business ventures.

In 1894, Frank ran for the elected position of Wood County Infirmary Director. He served in this capacity for six years. He worked with the other directors and Edwin Farmer, Infirmary Superintendent, making operations decisions regarding the Wood County Infirmary.

Please contact the North Baltimore Public Library for Zoom Log-In information at 419-257-3621 or nbpubliclibrary.org.

Virtual History Series presented by: Edwin & Irma Wolf and Lynn & Betty Wineland. Support for the Virtual History Series is in thanks of the many Tea Card Holders of the Tea & Talk Series.

Questions can be directed to the museum at any time by calling 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org