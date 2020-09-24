Virtual Medicare Information Sessions to Help Ohioans During Open Enrollment

COLUMBUS –As the Medicare open enrollment period approaches, Governor Mike DeWine and Department of Insurance Interim Director Tynesia Dorsey are encouraging Ohioans on Medicare to review their prescription drug and health insurance options to ensure their plan fits their needs and budget. This year, Open Enrollment for the 2021 plan year starts October 15 and ends December 7. The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a division of the Department of Insurance, will conduct Virtual Medicare Check-Up Day webinars prior to the start of Open Enrollment. “In Ohio, we have more than two million people who rely on Medicare and we want to make sure they have the information about Medicare plans. We also want to keep Ohioans as safe as possible right now. That is why we moved from our in-person events to virtual webinars,” said Governor Mike DeWine. Webinars will be held Monday through Thursday, September 14 through October 14. Sessions are available at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. each day with an additional 6:00 p.m. session on Wednesdays. *Monday webinars will focus on MyCare Ohio plans. To view a complete listing of Medicare Check-Up Day webinars, visit OSHIIP’s Registration page https://attendee. gotowebinar.com/rt/ 4987248812118591502. Medicare beneficiaries may also schedule a one-on-one counseling virtual session with an OSHIIP representative through our online scheduling portal https:// ohiomedicarecounseling.as.me/ *Participants will need a computer, reliable internet, and a phone. “We want to empower Ohioans to make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage. These webinars are a great place to start planning for the upcoming year, and we are here to help consumers with any additional questions they might have,” Interim Director Dorsey said. All Medicare beneficiaries are encouraged to review their health and drug plans each fall. During Medicare’s annual open enrollment, Ohioans can: Stay on Original Medicare and shop for a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan.

Select a Medicare Advantage Plan, which provides comprehensive health benefits, typically including prescription drug coverage. Part D and Medicare Advantage plans can change every year. The plan that was best for you in 2020 may not be the best plan for you in 2021 . (* This is the first open enrollment period that people with End- Stage Kidney Failure (ESRD) may enroll into a Medicare Advantage plan for 2021.)

Determine if their existing coverage will continue to meet their health insurance needs.

Learn more about recent Medicare updates and financial assistance programs that help pay prescription drug costs and Part B premiums by attending a Medicare Check-Up Day. Those unable to attend a Medicare Check-Up webinar can contact OSHIIP at 1-800-686-1578, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information, including specific plan details, is available at www.medicare.gov. Protecting against Fraud and Identity Theft During open enrollment, Interim Director Dorsey advises Ohioans to be aware of predatory sales practices and Medicare scams, such as unsolicited calls from scammers asking for personal information, such as your Social Security number or Medicare number. If consumers suspect wrongdoing, they should call the department’s Fraud and Enforcement hotline at 1-800-686-1527 or the Senior Medicare Patrol at 1-800-488-6070. For more insurance tips and information, visit www.insurance.ohio.gov or call the Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., to speak to a representative. For additional information, follow the department on Facebook and Twitter.