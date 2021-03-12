Virtually Join NAMI Wood County for Their 14th Annual Dinner

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.

This year, NAMI Wood County will be hosting their 14th Annual Dinner in a modified format. On Monday, April 19th, 2021 from 6:00-7:30p.m., the NAMI Wood County staff, board members, and other community members will come together virtually on Facebook and YouTube Live for the show “Shine Your Light: A NAMI News @ Night Special,” while participants watch from the comfort of their homes.



With 2020 a very stressful year, NAMI Wood County wishes to highlight some of the important individuals who went above and beyond to help those struggling with the pandemic. These individuals helped without any previous training or much warning, and for that reason, NAMI Wood County wants to recognize these great community partners for their hard work, and come together as a whole community to say “thank you” for all that has been done.



Ordering dinner from local restaurants in Wood County is highly encouraged to help businesses, and there will be restaurant shout-outs on the Facebook and YouTube Live Stream.

If your agency is interested in attending “Shine Your Light: A NAMI News @ Night Special,” please visit their website: https://namiwoodcounty.org/annual-dinner/ or contact NAMI Wood County by phone at 419-352-0626 or by email at info@namiwoodcounty.org. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org for more information on other upcoming events.