Vision Stories Shed Light on Importance of Eye Health

(BPT) – Around the world, about 1 billion people suffer from eye conditions that could be prevented or need to be addressed1. For instance, cataracts are the leading cause of preventable blindness globally1. Additionally, a CDC feature from 2020, “Keep an Eye on Your Vision Health,” states the number of people experiencing blindness and visual impairment in the U.S. is expected to double between 2020 and 2030 unless corrective measures are taken2.

To raise awareness and ignite conversations about the importance of eye health across all ages and stages of vision, Johnson & Johnson MedTech recently announced the launch of Vision Made Possible. The campaign explores stories of patients and eye-care professionals (ECPs) across various eye diseases such as myopia, presbyopia and more.

Making Vision Possible for Patients

For cataract patient Jim M., achieving clear vision was a persistent challenge in his life. He underwent LASIK surgery to treat his nearsightedness, but twenty years later he began to notice a decline in his vision once again.

He began seeing rings, halos and experiencing blurred vision that was severe enough to force him to pull over while driving. After expressing his concerns to an eye care professional, Jim was able to be diagnosed and treated for cataracts.

“For me the decision was quite simple – get (cataract surgery) done and follow the doctor’s orders,” said Jim. “Be vigilant with your eyes and see your eye doctor at least once a year.”

With over 15,000 cataract surgeries completed, for Dr. Jeffrey Levenson, M.D., treating cataracts is a large part of his job, but he soon learned that even eye care professionals should maintain their personal eye health and screening for the conditions they see on a daily basis. Dr. Levenson personally experienced vision loss and underwent cataract surgery to regain his sight.

“My life is a living testament to vision made possible,” said Dr. Levenson.

Today, Dr. Levenson trains doctors in Central and South America in low-cost manual cataract surgery techniques, addressing cataract-related blindness in vulnerable populations – spreading the message of Vision Made Possible around the world.

Prioritizing Your Eye Health

Myopia is the biggest eye health threat of the 21st century, and is a growing epidemic3. Due to our aging population, the number of blind and visually impaired people in the United States is estimated to double by 20302. Still, eye exams are about more than just vision, as many systemic diseases have ocular signs or symptoms4. Your prevention and treatment of life-altering conditions may start with a single eye exam, which can detect more than 270 different medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke risk, as well as cataracts, glaucoma, or retinal disorders such as macular degeneration4.

Johnson & Johnson’s Commitment

Johnson & Johnson believes that healthy sight is critical and is committed to furthering education and access to eye care across the globe. For more patient stories and information on how you can take control of your eye health, visit www.jjvision.com.

Jim M and Jeffrey L are actual patients with Johnson & Johnson, Inc. Individual results may vary; consult your doctor regarding medical condition or treatment. Sponsored by @Johnson & Johnson 2023, Inc

