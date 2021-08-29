Vitamin C should be in your skincare routine

(BPT) – Are you always on the lookout for better, more effective — and affordable — ways to help boost your skin’s health and appearance? If so, you’ve probably noticed that vitamin C has become a staple when it comes to top ingredients in the best skincare products. You’ve also probably heard dermatologists consistently recommending the topical application of vitamin C as a crucial part of their patients’ everyday skincare routines. But why? And when should you use it?

What vitamin C can do for your skin

New York City Dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner explains some of the reasons why this vitamin should be at the top of your skincare regimen to-do list.

“Vitamin C, technically known as ascorbic acid, has become so popular because it is the best-studied topical antioxidant on the market to treat the skin. It neutralizes free radical damage to help repair and protect your skin at the cellular level. It also helps even out skin tone and brighten dark spots,” said Dr. Zeichner. “Adding a skincare product with vitamin C to your routine can give the skin a glowing, radiant appearance.”

With many skincare products on the market now featuring vitamin C, it’s important to find the right products, as well as a skincare regimen that’s best for you.

“I recommend looking for products that have been clinically tested and approved by dermatologists,” said Dr. Zeichner. “Vitamin C can be used in the morning along with sunscreen to help protect the skin. It can also be used in the evening along with your nighttime moisturizing cream to help repair it.”

Here’s an easy and affordable 2-step routine that can help you bring the power of vitamin C into your daily skincare regimen.

“One important note is that vitamin C and retinol should not be mixed. If you use retinol products at night, then use the vitamin C products only in the morning,” added Dr. Zeichner.

