VMP Showing “M3GAN” – Starts Friday

M3GAN Starts February 10 thru 19

Showtimes Friday 7 PM

Saturday/Sunday 3PM & 7PM

Tickets –always $5.00

A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent.

Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems-a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.