The Tigers fell to the Hornets of Cory Rawson on Monday night.

1 2 3 4 North Baltimore 20 15 25 24 Cory Rawson 25 25 17 26

For NB:

Leia Thomas: 11 points; 1 ace; 7 attacks; 4 kills; 14 digs

Halie Inbody: 8 points; 1 ace; 2 blocks; 10 assist; 11 digs

Grace Hagemyer: 5 attacks; 4 kills; 7 blocks; 5 sets

Lydia Feehan: 5 points; 1 ace; 8 attacks; 1 kill; 1 block

Mia McCartney: 6 points; 2 attacks; 2 kills; 9 digs

JV match: NB Wins: 25-20, 25-17