Volleyball Face-Off With NB Alumni Tuesday

Looking for some cheap entertainment? Come out and cheer on your favorite volleyball players, old and young! 17 players – Classes ranging from 1994 – 2022 We will scrimmage each other, then scrimmage the JV and Varsity squads! Donations accepted at the door will go to NB Volleyball program ..We need some fans hope to see you there

Tomorrow’s Alumni Volleyball games will be live streamed on the NFHS Network for free for those that cannot attend. Link to Volleyball Scrimmage Broadcast on NFHS The matches should start at 6 pm. It’s also free entry in person with a suggested donation that benefits the volleyball program. https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/…/north…/evt56c5aa292d