Volleyball Falls to Holgate on 09.05.23

by Suzanne Bucher

The Lady Tigers fell to Holgate at home Tuesday night.



JV Set 1: 21-25 North Baltimore

JV Set 2: 25-17 Holgate

JV Set 3: 25-17 Holgate



Varsity Set 1: 26-24 Holgate

Varsity Set 2: 25-11 Holgate

Varsity Set 3: 25-14 Holgate

Upcoming HS Volleyball Matches:

Thur 9/7 @ Elgin, 5:30

Mon 9/11 @ Van Buren, 5:30

Tue 9/12 @ Cory-Rawson, 5:30

Thur 9/14 Waynesfield-Goshen (home), 5:30

Sat 9/16 @ Cory-Rawson (Tournament), 9:00

Tue 9/19 Vanlue (home), 5:30

Wed 9/20 @ Lima Perry, 5:30

Tue 9/26 Ridgedale (home), 5:30

Thur 9/28 @ Ridgemont, 5:30

Sat 9/30 Calvary Christian & NC (home), 9:30

Thur 10/5 Lima Temple Christian (home), 6:00

Tue 10/10 @ Elmwood, 5:30

Thur 10/12 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5:30