North Baltimore, Ohio

September 7, 2023 6:39 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Weekly Specials
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo
OB You’re Expecting
Temporary
Sept. 2023
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Fiber Locator
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023

Volleyball Falls to Holgate on 09.05.23

by Suzanne Bucher

The Lady Tigers fell to Holgate at home Tuesday night. 

JV Set 1: 21-25 North Baltimore
JV Set 2: 25-17 Holgate
JV Set 3: 25-17 Holgate

Varsity Set 1: 26-24 Holgate
Varsity Set 2: 25-11 Holgate
Varsity Set 3: 25-14 Holgate

 

 

Upcoming HS Volleyball Matches:

Thur 9/7 @ Elgin, 5:30

Mon 9/11 @ Van Buren, 5:30

Tue 9/12 @ Cory-Rawson, 5:30

Thur 9/14 Waynesfield-Goshen (home), 5:30

Sat 9/16 @ Cory-Rawson (Tournament), 9:00

Tue 9/19 Vanlue (home), 5:30

Wed 9/20 @ Lima Perry, 5:30

Tue 9/26 Ridgedale (home), 5:30

Thur 9/28 @ Ridgemont, 5:30

Sat 9/30 Calvary Christian & NC (home), 9:30

Thur 10/5 Lima Temple Christian (home), 6:00

Tue 10/10 @ Elmwood, 5:30

Thur 10/12 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5:30

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website