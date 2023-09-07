Volleyball Falls to Holgate on 09.05.23

by Suzanne Bucher
The Lady Tigers fell to Holgate at home Tuesday night.
JV Set 1: 21-25 North Baltimore
JV Set 2: 25-17 Holgate
JV Set 3: 25-17 Holgate
Varsity Set 1: 26-24 Holgate
Varsity Set 2: 25-11 Holgate
Varsity Set 3: 25-14 Holgate
Upcoming HS Volleyball Matches:
Thur 9/7 @ Elgin, 5:30
Mon 9/11 @ Van Buren, 5:30
Tue 9/12 @ Cory-Rawson, 5:30
Thur 9/14 Waynesfield-Goshen (home), 5:30
Sat 9/16 @ Cory-Rawson (Tournament), 9:00
Tue 9/19 Vanlue (home), 5:30
Wed 9/20 @ Lima Perry, 5:30
Tue 9/26 Ridgedale (home), 5:30
Thur 9/28 @ Ridgemont, 5:30
Sat 9/30 Calvary Christian & NC (home), 9:30
Thur 10/5 Lima Temple Christian (home), 6:00
Tue 10/10 @ Elmwood, 5:30
Thur 10/12 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5:30