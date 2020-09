Monday night the NBHS teams travelled to Leipsic for a match. Here are the results:

North Baltimore 9 17 17 Leipsic 25 25 25

For the Tigers:

Hailey Lennard: 4 points; 8 attacks; 3 kills; 1 block

Halie Inbody: 4 points; 6 attacks; 3 kills; 29 sets; 1 assist

Grace Hagemyer: 9 attacks; 4 kills; 2 blocks; 4 sets

Meredith Buchanan: 31 sets

Mia McCartney: 17 digs

Wednesday night the Tigers host Arcadia at the Jungle. Play begins at 5:30pm

JV Score: 25-7;25-9 Leipsic