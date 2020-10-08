NBX WaterShedsun
Sheriff 2020 Rail
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
January Start with us
March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
Bowlus for Commish 2020
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update
May 2019

Volleyball Gets a “W” Tuesday Night

The Lady Tigers travelled to Upper Scioto Valley for a match on Tuesday night, and made the long bus trip home with a Win in their scorebook.

 1234
North Baltimore25222522
Upper Scioto Valley10252023

For NB:

Leia Thomas:17 points; 3 aces; 13 digs; 17 attacks; 6 kills
Lydia Feehan: 9 points; 10 attacks, 2 kills
Mia McCartney: 9 points; 3 aces; 9 attacks; 5 kills; 6 digs
Halie Inbody: 13 assists; 11 attacks; 4 kills; 4 blocks
Meredith Buchanan: 13 assists; 1 attack
Myra Stewart: 12 digs

NB record:: 4-13

Junior Varsity Match: NB wins 25-21, 25-22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website