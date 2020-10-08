Volleyball Gets a “W” Tuesday Night

The Lady Tigers travelled to Upper Scioto Valley for a match on Tuesday night, and made the long bus trip home with a Win in their scorebook.

1 2 3 4 North Baltimore 25 22 25 22 Upper Scioto Valley 10 25 20 23

For NB:

Leia Thomas:17 points; 3 aces; 13 digs; 17 attacks; 6 kills

Lydia Feehan: 9 points; 10 attacks, 2 kills

Mia McCartney: 9 points; 3 aces; 9 attacks; 5 kills; 6 digs

Halie Inbody: 13 assists; 11 attacks; 4 kills; 4 blocks

Meredith Buchanan: 13 assists; 1 attack

Myra Stewart: 12 digs

NB record:: 4-13

Junior Varsity Match: NB wins 25-21, 25-22