Volleyball Gets a “W” Tuesday Night

The Lady Tigers travelled to Upper Scioto Valley for a match on Tuesday night, and made the long bus trip home with a Win in their scorebook.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|North Baltimore
|25
|22
|25
|22
|Upper Scioto Valley
|10
|25
|20
|23
For NB:
Leia Thomas:17 points; 3 aces; 13 digs; 17 attacks; 6 kills
Lydia Feehan: 9 points; 10 attacks, 2 kills
Mia McCartney: 9 points; 3 aces; 9 attacks; 5 kills; 6 digs
Halie Inbody: 13 assists; 11 attacks; 4 kills; 4 blocks
Meredith Buchanan: 13 assists; 1 attack
Myra Stewart: 12 digs
NB record:: 4-13
Junior Varsity Match: NB wins 25-21, 25-22