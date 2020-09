On Thursday, the Lady Tigers hosted the ladies from Monclova Christian. Here are the details:

Monclova 4 10 15 North Baltimore 25 25 25

For the Tigers:

Grace Stanfield: 10 digs

Mia McCartney: 16 points; 5 aces; 12 digs

Meredith Buchanan: 14 points; 3 aces; 6 assists

Laura Keegan: 9 points; 2 aces

Leia Thomas: 9 points; 4 aces; 2 kills

Grace Hagemyer: 10 attacks; 3 kills

JV Score: 25-12; 25-21 North Baltimore