Volleyball Update – HOME Game Tonight (8/26)

TONITE: The North Baltimore (1 – 2) varsity volleyball team plays in The Jungle for a home non-conference match vs. Upper Scioto Valley (0 – 2) today @ 5:30 p.

The Lady Tiger Volleyball team have opened the season with a 1 – 2 record. NBX has game summaries and stats for various games as we and the new varsity coach fine tune our processes for reporting and posting.

North Baltimore vs. Hardin Northern Tuesday 8/24

The game scores follows:

Lost 1-2 Freshman 26 – 24 19 – 25 16-25

Lost 1-2 JV 21 – 25 25 – 10 15-25

Lost 0-3 Varsity 23 – 25 16 – 25 21– 25

Stats:

Hailey “Bug” Lennard 11 Att 5 Kill 0 Err .455

Lydia Freehan 10 Att 5 Kill 0 Err .500

Grace Hagemyer 20 Att 8 Kill 3 Err .250

Leia Thomas 14 Serves 3 Aces

Hailey “Yaya” Inbody 17 Serves 2 Aces

Evergreen games are as follows: The Varsit had a good battle with Evergreen in 5 games.

L 0-2 Freshman 18 – 25 22 – 25

L 0-2 JV 10 – 25 13 – 25

L 2-3 Varsity 23 – 25 25 – 17 11 – 25 25 – 15 12 – 15

———–

The Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season at Continental.

