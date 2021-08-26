North Baltimore, Ohio

August 26, 2021 4:28 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
March 2020

Volleyball Update – HOME Game Tonight (8/26)

 

TONITE:  The North Baltimore (1 – 2) varsity volleyball team plays in The Jungle for a home non-conference match vs. Upper Scioto Valley (0 – 2) today @ 5:30 p.

The Lady Tiger Volleyball team have opened the season with a 1 – 2 record. NBX has game summaries and stats for various games as we and the new varsity coach fine tune our processes for reporting and posting.

North Baltimore vs. Hardin Northern       Tuesday 8/24

The game scores follows:                                                               

Lost 1-2        Freshman             26 – 24            19 – 25                  16-25

Lost 1-2        JV                         21 – 25            25 – 10                  15-25

Lost 0-3        Varsity                   23 – 25           16 – 25                   21– 25

Stats:

Hailey “Bug” Lennard     11 Att    5 Kill       0 Err       .455

Lydia Freehan                    10 Att    5 Kill       0 Err       .500

Grace Hagemyer              20 Att    8 Kill       3 Err       .250

Leia Thomas                       14 Serves            3 Aces

Hailey “Yaya” Inbody      17 Serves            2 Aces

 

Evergreen games are as follows:     The Varsit had a good battle with Evergreen in 5 games.                                                   

L 0-2        Freshman            18 – 25                  22 – 25

L 0-2        JV                         10 – 25                  13 – 25

L 2-3        Varsity                   23 – 25                  25 – 17         11 – 25          25 – 15        12 – 15

———–

The Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season at Continental.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website