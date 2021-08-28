Volleyball vs. USV

The Lady Tigers picked up a non-league win over Upper Scioto Valley in The Jungle.

HS Volleyball Results

Upper Scioto Valley @ NB

8/26/2021

NB defeats USV with come from behind 3 – 2 win!

23-25, 19-25, 25-11, 25-16, 18-16

Highlights:

Grace Hagemyer – 15 kills, 4 blocks

Hailey Lennard – 12 kills, 5 aces

Laura Keegan – 6 aces

Halie Inbody – 8 kills, 1 block

Upcoming HS Volleyball Games

Mon 8/30 @ Cardinal Stritch, 5:30

Tue 8/31 Emmanuel Christian (home), 5:30

Thur 9/2 Holgate (home), 5:30



JV scores

NB 25 USV 12

NB 25 USV 15

Varsity Stat Sheet (explanation of columns below):

SECTION 1 – ATTACK

An attack attempt is recorded any time a player attempts to attack the ball into the opponent’s court. The ball may be

spiked, set, tipped or hit as an overhead contact. There are three possible outcomes of an attack attempt: 1. A kill; 2. An

attack error; 3. The ball is dug by the opposition and stays in play, which is referred to as a “0 attack.” A set without a

spike is not recorded for or against the spiker.

K — (KILL) — A kill is awarded any time an attack attempt is unreturnable by the opposition or any time the attack

attempt leads directly to a blocking error by the opponent.

E — (ERROR) — An attack is charged any time an attack attempt directly results in a point or sideout for the opponent.

Indicated in this category are:

1. Hitting the ball out of bounds or into the antenna;

2. Hitting the ball into the net, leading to a four hit violation;

3. Opponent blocking the ball for a point or sideout;

4. Committing a net or center-line violation while attacking the ball;

5. Illegal contact while attempting to attack.

TA — (TOTAL ATTEMPTS) — Total attempts equal the sum of kills, errors and “0 attacks.”

SECTION 2 – SET

A — (ASSIST) — An assist is awarded when a player passes, sets or digs a ball to a teammate who attacks the ball for a

kill.

There are three possible outcomes when a ball has been set: 1. An assist; 2. An assist error or ball-handling error (BHE);

3. A zero assist, which occurs when the ensuing attack does not result in a kill.

SECTION 3 – SERVE

SA — (SERVICE ACE) — A service ace is a serve that directly results in a point. A service ace is awarded if:

1. The serve strikes the opponent’s court untouched;

2. The serve is passed irretrievably into the net;

3. The serve is passed by the opponent but cannot be kept in play;

4. The official calls a violation on the receiver (i.e.; lift, double hit);

5. The receiving team is out of rotation.

When a service ace is awarded to one team, a receiving error must be charged to the other team.

SE — (SERVICE ERROR) — A service error is charged if:

1. The serve hits or fails to clear the net;

2. The serve is long or wide;

3. The server foot faults or takes too much time;

4. A player serves out of rotation, in which case the player who should have been serving is charged with the

service error.

SECTION 4 – PASS

RE — (RECEIVING ERROR) — A reception error is charged to a player if:

1. The serve strikes the floor in the area of the player;

2. The player passes the serve irretrievably into the net;

3. The player passes the serve but it cannot be kept in play by the player’s team;

4. The player is called for a violation while attempting to pass the serve (i.e.; life, double hit)

When a receiving error is charged to one team, a service ace must be awarded to the other team. A receiving error

should not be charged to an individual when team reception errors (TRE) are charged.

TRE — (TEAM RECEPTION ERROR) — A team reception error is charged when:

1. A serve falls between two players and the statistician cannot determine which player is responsible;

2. The receiving team is out of rotation.

In both cases, the server receives an ace. The team reception error should be noted on the work sheet and tabulated in

the team totals on the Box Score Form.

SECTION 5 – DEFENSE

D — (DIG) — A dig is awarded when a player successfully passes a ball that has been attacked by the opposition. Digs

are given only when players receive an attacked ball and it is kept in play.

SECTION 6 – BLOCK

A block is awarded when a player(s) blocks the ball into the opponent’s court or out of bounds off the opposition leading directly to a point or sideout. There are three possible outcomes when a player(s) is blocking: 1. The player(s) is credited with a successful block solo or block assist; 2. The player is charged with a blocking error; 3. The attacking attempt is deflected off the blocker(s) and is kept in play, in which case there is no documentation on the work sheet.

BS — (BLOCK SOLO) — A block solo is awarded when one player blocks the ball into the opposition’s court or out of

bounds off the opposition leading directly to a point or sideout.

BA — (BLOCK ASSIST) — A block assist is awarded when two or three players block the ball into the opposition’s court

or out of bounds off the opposition leading directly to a point or sideout. Each player attempting to block receives

a block assist even if only one player actually blocks the ball.

BE — (BLOCKING ERROR) — A blocking error is charged when a blocker:

1. Is called for a violation;

2. Is called for a center-line violation;

3. Is called for reaching over the net;

4. Is called for blocking as a back-row player.

Total team blocks are derived by adding all block solos to one half of the block assists.

SECTION 7 – GENERAL

BHE — (BALL-HANDING ERROR) — A ball-handling error is charged when the official calls a lifted ball, a thrown ball or a double hit. The exceptions are:

1. A double hit call on a serve reception is a receiving error (RE);

2. A throw or lifted ball during an attack attempt is an attack error (E);

3. A thrown ball during a block attempt is a blocking error (BE).