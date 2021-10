The Tigers bowed out of the OHSAA Volleyball tournament with a loss to Danbury on Tuesday night.

Varsity Lost: 0-3 (14-25 ,12-25 , 19-25)

Grace Hagemyer -7 Kills

Halie Inbody -5 Kills,1 Ace, 6 Digs

Lydia Freehan- 4 Kills, 3 Digs

Hailey Lennard- 1 Kills, 7 Digs

Gabby Estrada – 2 Digs

Leia Thomas – 2 Kills, 1 Ace, 2 Digs

Laura Keegan- 1 Kill, 12 Assists

Editor’s Note: Thanks to Head Coach Dennis Walton for providing scores and stats to theNBXpress all season. It is appreciated!