The bus from NB travelled west down Route 18 last Saturday where the NB Tigers pick up a “W” at Holgate.

North Baltimore 26 18 25 25 Holgate 24 25 23 21

For NB:

Halie Inbody: Assists-11; Kills-5; Attacks-15; Blocks-5

Meredith Buchanan: Assists-10

Mia McCartney: Digs-20; Kills-5; Points-8; Aces-3; Attacks-11

Lydia Feehan: Points-13; Attacks-11; Klls-3

Grace Hagemyer: Attacks-21; Kills-4; Blocks-8

JV Score: Holgate 18-25; 21-25