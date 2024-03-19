North Baltimore, Ohio

March 19, 2024 3:11 pm

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Sept. 2023
Resize
Temporary
Sept. 2023
Fiber Locator
Ol’ Jenny
Size Update
OB You’re Expecting
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo
Logo & Info Aug 2023

Volunteer Opportunity: Fire Clean Up for Bubbles Pet Salon

 

This information is from Bubble’s Facebook page:

Volunteer Opportunity: Fire Clean Up for Bubbles Pet Salon

Attention all volunteers! We need your help to clean up after the unfortunate fire at Bubbles Pet Salon.

Let’s come together and make a difference.
Date: Sunday, April 14
Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

We’ve chosen this date to ensure everyone can enjoy their spring break vacations, Easter with family, and

Four local fire departments contained the fire to one structure!

the total solar eclipse on April 8th. In case of inclement weather, we have a rain date scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

If you are interested in lending a hand to support Bubbles with their clean-up efforts, check their FB page for more info! https://www.facebook.com/Bubblespetsalon

Let’s make a positive impact together!

A Go Fund Me is set up to help with expenses. You can visit the link here: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fgofund.me%2f2e90a97d&c=E,1,z6xXjJpjGdrXlDX_ug4OzXFkwp-emLrLM8U-GtPycxv5e4piAwl9bTiK_XvGs92qRqhiDANLlrwEzLieGG9o4ZGn84KCNWDcuDTqbqg4laY,&typo=1

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website