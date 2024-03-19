This information is from Bubble’s Facebook page:

Volunteer Opportunity: Fire Clean Up for Bubbles Pet Salon

Attention all volunteers! We need your help to clean up after the unfortunate fire at Bubbles Pet Salon.

Let’s come together and make a difference.

Date: Sunday, April 14

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

We’ve chosen this date to ensure everyone can enjoy their spring break vacations, Easter with family, and

the total solar eclipse on April 8th. In case of inclement weather, we have a rain date scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

If you are interested in lending a hand to support Bubbles with their clean-up efforts, check their FB page for more info! https://www.facebook.com/Bubblespetsalon

Let’s make a positive impact together!

A Go Fund Me is set up to help with expenses. You can visit the link here: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fgofund.me%2f2e90a97d&c=E,1,z6xXjJpjGdrXlDX_ug4OzXFkwp-emLrLM8U-GtPycxv5e4piAwl9bTiK_XvGs92qRqhiDANLlrwEzLieGG9o4ZGn84KCNWDcuDTqbqg4laY,&typo=1