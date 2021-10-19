Vote 2021
Please tell you favorite candidate to get their “Letter to the Editor” into TheNBXpress.com!
Thanks!
Provided as a PUBLIC SERVICE for our readers and viewers by JP and Sue Miklovic, owners and operators of TheNBXpress.com. PLEASE VOTE!
Vote 2021 Post
Please tell you favorite candidate to get their “Letter to the Editor” into TheNBXpress.com!
On the Ballot in NB & The SouthWood
We have the issues and candidates listed for NB, Henry Twp., Bloom Twp., Jackson Twp., and villages.
Candidate Info For Letters to the Editor
ATTENTION: North Baltimore AND all connected Township CANDIDATES!!!
NB Council Candidate Letter-to-Editor: Paula Beaupry
Hi, Thank you for taking the time to learn a little more about me and my aspirations for the village that I proudly call home.
NB Council Candidate Letter-to-Editor: Dee Hosmer
“I am contacting you today to ask for your support on Nov 2, 2021!”
What’s Your Question?
Here’s your chance to ask some North Baltimore officials your questions regarding the upcoming Village Income tax increase on the ballot, Nov. 2, 2021….
Letter to the Editor: Support Wood County Levy
I am writing to encourage everyone to support the forthcoming levy…
Support Senior Citizens Vote YES
Important information for an educated VOTE!
Herringshaw Seeking Re-election for 2nd Term
She is proud that the Commissioners and County were able to maintain full services during the covid pandemic.