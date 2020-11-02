Voting in NB & The SouthWood

November 3, 2020 General Election.

Voters can verify their polling location on the web at either: MyOhioVote.com (using Find My Polling Location) or wood.oh- vote.org (Polling Place).

Instructions to ENTER Hancock-Wood for VOTING

For all those voting at the Hancock Wood Electric tomorrow, turn in the main entrance and go back behind the building.

The entrance we are using is a single door at the back of the building.

There is plenty of parking in the back and there are handicap spaces as well.

You will see the flags and the vote here signs.

Here are the areas that have new voting locations for the General Election;

Bloom Township (Including Bairdstown Village, Bloomdale Village, Cygnet Village, Bloom Township portion of Jerry City Village) will be voting at the Elmwood Community Center, 7650 Jerry City Rd., Bloomdale.

Perry Township (Elmwood School District voters including West Millgrove Village) will be voting at the Elmwood Community Center, 7650 Jerry City Rd., Bloomdale.

Perry Township (Fostoria School District and Lakota School District voters) will be voting at Stacy’s Place, 625 Plaza Dr., Fostoria.

Montgomery Township West (Elmwood School District voters including Wayne Village) will be voting at the Elmwood Community Center, 7650 Jerry City Rd., Bloomdale.

Montgomery Township Southeast (southern portion of Lakota School District voters including Risingsun Village) will be voting at Stacy’s Place, 625 Plaza Dr., Fostoria.

Montgomery Township Northeast (northern portion of Lakota School District voters including Bradner Village) will be voting at Pemberville American Legion #183, 405 E. Front St., Pemberville.

Portage Township (Elmwood School District voters including Portage Township portion of Jerry City Village) will be voting at the Elmwood Community Center, 7650 Jerry City Rd., Bloomdale.

Portage Township (Bowling Green School District voters) will be voting at the Portage Christ UM Church, 301 W Main St., Portage.

Liberty Township will be voting at the Portage Christ UM Church, 301 W Main St., Portage.

North Baltimore Village will be voting at Hancock-Wood Electrical Co-op, 1399 Business Park Dr., S, North Baltimore.

Henry Township will be voting at Hancock-Wood Electrical Co-op, 1399 Business Park Dr., S, North Baltimore.

Jackson Township (including Hoytville Village) will be voting at Hancock-Wood Electrical Co-op, 1399 Business Park Dr., S, North Baltimore.

Milton Township (Including Custar Village and Milton Center Village) will be voting at Weston Emergency Services Building, 20761 Taylor St., Weston.

Plain Township will be voting at Junior Fair Building, Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W. Poe Rd., Bowling Green.

Center Township will be voting at Junior Fair Building, Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W. Poe Rd., Bowling Green.

Webster Township will be voting at Pemberville American Legion #183, 405 E. Front St., Pemberville.

Freedom Township (including Pemberville Village) will be voting at Pemberville American Legion #183, 405 E. Front St., Pemberville.

Northwood City will be voting at Northwood Local School District Offices, 700 Lemoyne Rd., Northwood.

Early Vote Option and Hours

Voters can choose to vote early in-person at the Board of Elections office located at the Wood County Courthouse in Bowling Green. Early Voting hours are M – F 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 2nd 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sunday Nov. 3rd 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Mon. Nov. 4th 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.