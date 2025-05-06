North Baltimore, Ohio

May 6, 2025 2:10 pm

Voting Today – State Issue 2

 

TODAY IS PRIMARY/SPECIAL ELECTION DAY! Polls will be open from 6:30am to 7:30pm, be sure to vote at your regular polling location.
 
ALL of NB votes at the North Baltimore Public Library.
 

VALID ID:

– unexpired Ohio driver’s license, Ohio state ID card, or interim identification form issued by the registrar of motor vehicles
-unexpired US passport or passport card
-unexpired military ID
-unexpired Ohio National Guard ID card
-unexpired US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card


