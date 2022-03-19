W.C. Commissioner LaHote joins statewide risk pool in receiving national recognition  

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA), a risk-sharing pool designed for counties, is pleased to announce it received Recognition from the Association of Governmental Risk Pools (AGRiP) for adopting industry best practices. Wood County Commissioner Craig LaHote currently serves as Board Treasurer and has been an active board member since 2019.





“Receiving Recognition from AGRIP is a true testament to the level of professionalism to which the CORSA board of directors and staff adhere. CORSA is among a small percentage of the AGRIP membership that is able to meet the standards required to receive recognition,” CORSA Managing Director John Brownlee said. “I am extremely grateful to Commissioner LaHote for his dedication to our board. This recognition would not have been possible without his hard work and expertise.”

The AGRiP Recognition requires pools to undergo a rigorous self-assessment to ensure pool operations meet professional standards and industry best practices. Any pool that meets the advisory standards is granted Recognition for three years, helping assure its governing body and members are operating as effectively as they expect. Approximately a quarter of the 213 AGRiP members have achieved AGRiP Recognition.

CORSA is a member-owned property and liability risk sharing pool sponsored by the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. CORSA is governed by nine directors who are county commissioners from member counties and provides property and liability coverage as well as risk management services to 66 counties and 41 county-affiliated public entities.