W.C. Court of Common Pleas Announces Open House

On September 17, 1787, the Founding Fathers signed the United States Constitution, the most influential document in American history.



In celebration of Constitution Day, the Wood County Court of Common Pleas, in cooperation with Judge David E. Woessner, Judge Matthew L. Reger, Judge Mary “Molly” L. Mack, and Judge Joel M. Kuhlman, invite you to attend an Open House on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Wood County Courthouse in Bowling Green.



In conjunction with this special occasion, the Court will also be recognizing the 125th Anniversary of the Wood County Courthouse, which opened on September 29, 1896. Guests can begin their visit on the second floor of the Courthouse and glimpse into the Probate Court, presided over by Judge David E. Woessner.



On the third floor, the recently renovated Courtroom #1, presided over by Judge Matthew L. Reger, will be open for viewing and self-guided tours.



Visitors may also stop in to see Courtroom #2, which is presided over by Judge Mary “Molly” L. Mack.



An opportunity to witness criminal hearings taking place in front of Judge Joel M. Kuhlman will be available for guests in Courtroom #4 of the Office Building.



The first 100 guests in attendance will receive a free Pocket Guide to the United States Constitution.