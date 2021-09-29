W.C. Health Department to Administer Boosters

BOWLING GREEN — Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters have been approved for certain individuals at least six months after they receive the second dose of the two-dose Pfizer series.

People age 65 or older and long-term care residents should receive a booster.

receive a booster. People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster.

receive a booster. People ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster based on their individual benefits and risks.

receive a booster based on their individual benefits and risks. People ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID exposure because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster based on individual benefits and risks.

This week, Wood County Health Department will begin calling eligible people who received the Pfizer vaccines through its clinics earlier this year to schedule appointments for boosters. In order to prioritize those who are most at risk, people who are 65 or older and received the Pfizer vaccine through the health department will be called first. Once this group has had the opportunity to schedule vaccine appointments, opportunities to receive boosters will be opened to other eligible individuals. People who have not yet received their first or second vaccine dose continue to be welcome at all Wood County Health Department vaccine clinics. Appointments may be scheduled in advance and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.

Wood County Health Department’s October vaccine clinic schedule will be announced on Friday, Oct. 1, and boosters are available through many providers in Wood County. Go to woodcountyhealth.org and click on “Information on COVID-19 Vaccines” for a list of providers currently offering COVID-19 vaccines. Check back on Friday to find the full October clinic schedule.

All three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) continue to be highly effective in preventing serious illness. Federal officials have not yet published guidance about boosters for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

