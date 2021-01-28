W.C. Museum Adds 3 New Board Members

The Wood County Museum (WCM) & Wood County Historical Society (WCHS) are pleased to announce the election of three new members to the Wood County Historical Society Board of Directors. New board members include Lois Bowlus, Scott Gross, and Rebecca Mancuso.

The Wood County Historical Society’s Board of Directors consists of fifteen members, who reside or work in Wood County, ten of whom are elected annually by the WCHS membership, three appointed by the Wood County Commissioners, and two appointed by the Wood County Park District. Board members serve one 3-year term and are eligible for a second term, but must step down for at least one year after serving two consecutive terms.

The WCM & WCHS would also like to thank the out-going board members that have served the Society and Museum with dedication for many years: Ken Frisch, Mary Hinkelman, Rhonda Hogrefe, September Killy, & Nick Pavlik. If you would like to be considered for the board of directors for the WCHS, complete an application, available online, at woodcountyhistory.org/boardofdirectors.html

Keep up to date with the Museum online at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green & is open for self-guided tours