W.C. MUSEUM ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE FOR NEW EXHIBIT INSTALLATION

The Wood County Museum will be temporarily closing to the public for self-guided tours of the main building beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, and will reopen on Tuesday, February 1, 2021. This closure is needed to ensure the continued safety of visitors while large objects and structures for a new exhibit are installed and moved into place.

During the temporary closure, the public can still explore the Museum grounds, which are open as part of a partnership with the Wood County Park District. Also remaining open is the Museum Gift Shop and Museum staff will be on site for office business 10 AM – 4 PM Monday – Friday.

Upon the reopening in February, the popular “Mary & Carl Bach Story” and “For Comfort & Convenience” exhibits will still be on display for visitors to see.

In April, visitors can expect to see a new exhibit “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”. The exhibit will showcase beautiful wedding dresses once worn by local community members. This exhibit presents the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream. It will also feature the Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance Cover Art collection from Bowling Green State University Browne Popular Culture Library.

The Wood County Museum is located at 13600 County Home Rd. Bowling Green, OH. Stay connected with the museum by following Wood County Museum on Facebook & Instagram.