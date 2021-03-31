W.C. Museum: Egg-cellent Adventure

The Easter Bunny has hidden easter eggs all around the Wood County Museum grounds! Join in on the fun and explore the beautiful grounds while looking for colorful eggs. Maybe you will even be the lucky winner and find the GOLDEN EGG!



This is an egg hunt for both children and adults. To ensure that everyone can enjoy the fun, please only collect one egg per person.



If you find an egg, bring it into the museum during open hours and claim your prize! One prize per person.



Eggs will appear Monday (3/29) morning. The Museum Easter Egg Hunt will last from March 29 – April 2, or until all eggs have been located.