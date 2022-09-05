W.C. Museum In Search Of Pre-1930s Barns in Wood County

On September 9th, 2022 the Wood County Museum will welcome Author, Robert Kroeger, Historic Barns of Ohio



We are looking to scout a couple more barns of Wood County for Kroeger’s next Ohio Barns book!

If you know of a barn or own a barn and are able to tell us some of the history, we would love to chat with you!! And who knows, your barn might be featured in the next book!



Robert Kroeger is looking for some historical information about the barn featured in the photo above. If anyone knows the history this barn please contact the Wood County Museum at 419-352-0967 or via email: marketing@ woodcountyhistory.org



This unusual barn is located over near Pemberville, Ohio. Robert will be doing a fundraiser event on Friday, September 9th at the Wood County Museum, and he will be doing a painting of this barn, https://www. robertkroeger.com/…/wood- county-barn-lovers-ii