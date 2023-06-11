W.C. Parks-Volunteers Needed – Boardwalk Construction

The W.W. Knight Nature Preserve Boardwalk is being reconstructed thanks to a generous grant from the Country Garden Club. Volunteer assistance is needed to help park district staff quickly complete the boardwalk and reopen the trail. Tools, materials, and instruction are provided.

Volunteer days are throughout June and shifts are from 9-11am or 12-2pm. To register, or for more information, visit wcparks.org/volunteer.

The W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg is open daily from 8am until 30 minutes past sunset. Learn about Wood County Park District’s twenty-one parks & nature preserves, and make the most of summer with adventure and wellness programs at www.wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.