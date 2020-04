Safe Communities announced recently that the meeting to review the fatal crashes for the first quarter of 2020 was held on April 7, 2020.



The following crashes were reviewed: 2-28-2020 – US 20 at Mile Post 11

3-3-2020 – Poe Road near 18960 Poe Rd.

The following countermeasures were established: Do not drive drowsy or distracted

Maintain control of your vehicle at all times.

