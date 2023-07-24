W.W. Knight Nature Preserve Boardwalk Opening

Visit the preserve to experience the fully accessible trails.

The Board of Park Commissioners of the Wood County Park District are pleased to announce the re-opening of the boardwalk at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Please join with the Board and staff Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 12:00 pm to recognize all the good work from many staff and volunteers that went into replacing this 1,800-foot boardwalk.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Country Garden Club of Perrysburg, months of hard work by staff and dedicated volunteers, the trail is reopened. This is an excellent spot for birdwatching and a cool summer stroll.

The W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, is open daily from 8 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Learn about Wood County Park District’s twenty-one parks & nature preserves, and make the most of summer with adventure and wellness programs at www.wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.