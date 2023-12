The Tiger Bowlers opened the season at AMP Lanes in Findlay with the Eagles of Liberty-Benton.

The boy’s varsity lost a close match 1839 – 1855. Isaiah Boyce led with 171-143 – 314.

The boy’s JV picked up a win 1624 – 1355. Jacob Rockhill scored 121-147 – 268.

The girl’s varsity fell 1787 – 1429. Kenadi Lennard led NB with 113-151 – 264.

The JV girls dropped their match 1019-1384. Meghan Helbling led with 102-99 – 201.