Want Alerts on Latest Scams? Get BBB Text Alerts!

By BBB President Dick Eppstein

“Can you send me warnings on the latest scams? And don’t email me; I never have time to look at my emails!”

This request from an Adrian, Michigan consumer in 2020 got BBB’s attention. We did some homework, and as a result, all consumers are now invited to sign up for free BBB Scam Alerts by Text!

It couldn’t be simpler. Just text the word START to 95577. You will be immediately signed up to receive BBB Text Alerts on the latest scams and frauds. The service is free and the information is completely confidential. It is not shared with or sold to anyone else.

The latest alert, sent today, warned about social media messages that say:

“Due to the pandemic, NETFLIX is offering everyone a year of free service. Click the link to sign up.” But the message doesn’t come from Netflix, and the personal information consumers provide can be harvested by internet scammers and sold on the dark net.

“Text Alerts from BBB can do a big job keeping consumers aware of the latest scams”, said BBB President Dick Eppstein. “People don’t always read our press releases or go to the BBB web site, but everyone checks their text messages.”

BBB serves an 18-county area from Hillsdale, Lenawee, and Monroe Counties in Michigan to all of Northwest and West Central Ohio. This includes the cities of Findlay, Monroe, Bowling Green, Bucyrus, Defiance, Adrian, Bryan, Wauseon, Sandusky, Fremont, Fostoria, Upper Sandusky, Norwalk, Hillsdale, Galion and all of the NW Ohio area. All consumers in the area (and reporters and journalists) are welcome to sign up for these free BBB Text Alerts.

Text the word START to 95577 and you are signed up. You can cancel at any time and your email address is never shared with others or sold.



dickep@toledobbb.org

(419) 720-7188