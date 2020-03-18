Want to Help the Food Pantry?

From Pastor Ralph Mineo:





Due to the way the virus seems to be working (i.e. residing on items for 24 hours, according to the latest research), items need to be cleansed with Lysol (spray). So, if anyone has extra Lysol to donate, that would be good. Contact Pastor Mike Soltis at The Bridge.



Because of this need to disinfect, please do NOT deliver items to the Community Food Pantry at The Bridge until Mike gives the word. Keep items at your church or home. I might suggest that after 24 hours you set them aside from the place you usually collect items. These safety precautions, even with lack of absolute clarity, is good stewardship. Really, it’s HOLY stewardship.