Want to “Listen In” to Tuesday’s Village Council Meeting?

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by

Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is

available by conference call to the public for remote listening (PLEASE MUTE YOUR PHONES)



To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956



When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 187 162 6275



When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 12456

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING, VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

Tuesday, April 6,2021,5:30

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance



II. Roll Call



III. Approval of the Minutes



IV. Letters and Communication



V. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: report not due

EMS Chief: report not due

Fire Chief: report not due

Police Chief: report not due

Utility Director: report not due

DPW Superintendent: report not due

Village Administrator: report submitted

Clerk:

First Readings:

Resolution 06 – 2021

Resolution 07-2021

Ordinance 2021 – 11

Ordinance 2021 -12

Second Readings:

Resolution 05 – 2021

Third Readings:

Ordinance 2021 – 09



Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:



VI. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology



VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

RESOLUTION 06 -2021

RESOLUTION 07 – 2021

ORDINANCE 2021-11

ORDINANCE 2021 – 12



VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 05 – 2021



IX. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2021-09

X. Other New Business

XI. Other Old Business

XII. Payment of the Bills

Xlll. Adjournment