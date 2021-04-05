NBX WaterShedsun
Want to “Listen In” to Tuesday’s Village Council Meeting?

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by
Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is
available by conference call to the public for remote listening (PLEASE MUTE YOUR PHONES)

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 187 162 6275

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 12456

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING, VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM
Tuesday, April 6,2021,5:30
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. Approval of the Minutes

IV. Letters and Communication

V. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: report not due
EMS Chief: report not due
Fire Chief: report not due
Police Chief: report not due
Utility Director: report not due
DPW Superintendent: report not due
Village Administrator: report submitted
Clerk:
First Readings:
Resolution 06 – 2021
Resolution 07-2021
Ordinance 2021 – 11
Ordinance 2021 -12
Second Readings:
Resolution 05 – 2021
 Third Readings:
Ordinance 2021 – 09

Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:

VI. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology

VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
RESOLUTION 06 -2021 
RESOLUTION 07 – 2021 
ORDINANCE 2021-11 
ORDINANCE 2021 – 12 

VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 05 – 2021 

IX. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2021-09 
X. Other New Business
XI. Other Old Business
XII. Payment of the Bills
Xlll. Adjournment

