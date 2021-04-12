Want to “Listen In” to Village Council Meeting Tuesday?

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by
Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is
available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 187 650 0108
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 12456
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
(meeting rescheduled from April 6th)
at
VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM
Tuesday, April 13,2021
5:30 PM
(Last week’s regularly scheduled meeting was adjourned within minutes of beginning because three members of Council were absent, therefore no official business could be conducted.)