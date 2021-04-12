Want to “Listen In” to Village Council Meeting Tuesday?

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by

Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is

available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 187 650 0108

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 12456



VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

(meeting rescheduled from April 6th)

at

VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

Tuesday, April 13,2021

5:30 PM





(Last week’s regularly scheduled meeting was adjourned within minutes of beginning because three members of Council were absent, therefore no official business could be conducted.)