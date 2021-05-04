NBX WaterShedsun
Want to Listen to Council Meeting?

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by

Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is

available by conference call to the public for remote listening (PLEASE MUTE YOUR PHONE).

 To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 187 883 9460

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

 VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 5:30 PM

 

