Want to Listen to Council Meeting?

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by
Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is
available by conference call to the public for remote listening (PLEASE MUTE YOUR PHONE).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 187 883 9460
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
at VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM
Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 5:30 PM