Want to Listen to the Village Council Meeting on Tuesday?

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

 To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 244 1883

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 54321

 VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING at VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

Tuesday, January 5, 2021,   5:30 PM

