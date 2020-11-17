Want to Listen to the Village Council Meeting Tonight?

Here is the agenda and how you can listen remotely:
In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 720 0970
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING at VILLAGE FIRE BAY
Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 6:15 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by
_____________, Second by __________.
III. Approval of the Minutes
- Letters and Communications
- Request motion to move into executive session – in accordance with
ORC 121.22 (G)(8) to consider confidential information related to
negotiation with other political subdivisions responding requests for
economic development assistance
Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: report submitted
EMS Chief: report submitted
Fire Chief: report submitted
Police Chief: report submitted
Utility Director: report submitted
DPW Superintendent: report submitted
Village Administrator: report submitted
Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 10 – 2020
Ordinance 2020 – 36
Ordinance 2020 – 37
Ordinance 2020 – 38
Ordinance 2020 – 39
Ordinance 2020 – 40
Ordinance 2020 – 41
Ordinance 2020 – 42
Second Readings:
Third Readings: Ordinance 2020 – 31
Appointed Legal Counsel
Mayor:
- Standing Committees
Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)
Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)
- Approval of the proposed Year 2021 contract extension with Todd Dickerson for economic development consulting services
Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)
Public Works (Mr. Cook)
- Approval of a Cooperative Agreement between the Village of North Baltimore, Wood County Port Authority, Henry Township, and NP North Baltimore Industrial, LLC.
Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)
VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
IX. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Other New Business
X1. Other Old Business
XII. Payment of the Bills
XIII. Adjournment