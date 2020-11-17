Want to Listen to the Village Council Meeting Tonight?

Here is the agenda and how you can listen remotely:

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 720 0970

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING at VILLAGE FIRE BAY

Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 6:15 PM

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Letters and Communications

Request motion to move into executive session – in accordance with

ORC 121.22 (G)(8) to consider confidential information related to

negotiation with other political subdivisions responding requests for

economic development assistance

Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: report submitted

EMS Chief: report submitted

Fire Chief: report submitted

Police Chief: report submitted

Utility Director: report submitted

DPW Superintendent: report submitted

Village Administrator: report submitted

Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 10 – 2020

Ordinance 2020 – 36

Ordinance 2020 – 37

Ordinance 2020 – 38

Ordinance 2020 – 39

Ordinance 2020 – 40

Ordinance 2020 – 41

Ordinance 2020 – 42

Second Readings:

Third Readings: Ordinance 2020 – 31

Appointed Legal Counsel

Mayor:

Standing Committees

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

Approval of the proposed Year 2021 contract extension with Todd Dickerson for economic development consulting services

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

Public Works (Mr. Cook)

Approval of a Cooperative Agreement between the Village of North Baltimore, Wood County Port Authority, Henry Township, and NP North Baltimore Industrial, LLC.

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)

VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

IX. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions



X. Other New Business

X1. Other Old Business

XII. Payment of the Bills

XIII. Adjournment