Want to Listen?

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, the Village Council of North Baltimore meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 535 2797

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 54321

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE FIRE BAY

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

6:15 PM