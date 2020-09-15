NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Want to Listen?

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, the Village Council of North Baltimore meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

 To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 535 2797

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 54321

 VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE FIRE BAY

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

6:15 PM

