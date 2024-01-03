Warm, Pop-able Treats Perfect for Sharing

(Family Features) On a cold winter night, there’s nothing quite like the combination of playing games and indulging in delicious popcorn treats.

Fuzzy blankets and a roaring fire can create a warm, inviting ambiance that inspires loved ones to settle in for some time together on those blustery, cold days. The friendly competition of a classic board game or thrilling virtual reality battle can generate energy and excitement while the smell of freshly popped popcorn heightens the atmosphere. With each pop and crunch, the night is transformed into a cozy and memorable experience, creating cherished moments that will be remembered long after the snow has melted.

For added ambiance, pull out your cocktail glasses for a clever way to serve Old Fashioned Bourbon Maple Popcorn with Pecans. Accented with bourbon, orange and bitters, this maple-glazed popcorn is a fun cocktail-inspired snack for sharing with or without the alcohol.

If you’re one who favors spicy heat, this Spicy Korean Barbecue Popcorn won’t disappoint. This sweet and spicy snack delivers a delicious explosion of flavor in every bite, making it a perfect addition to a finger food buffet or self-serve snack station.

There’s nothing quite like coffee to warm up a winter day, and when combined with cocoa, it creates a perfect snack that’s both sweet and surprising in this Mocha Popcorn. For another easy treat that turns up the temperature, consider this Sugar and Spice Popcorn that combines sweet and heat in a craveable winter mix.

Explore more ideas to warm up your winter entertaining at popcorn.org.

Old Fashioned Bourbon Maple Popcorn with Pecans

Servings: 4-6

8 cups popped popcorn

1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon bourbon

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 dash bitters

Place popcorn and pecans in large bowl. In small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine maple syrup, bourbon and butter; bring to boil. Cook, swirling pan, 3-5 minutes, or until mixture thickens to corn syrup consistency. Stir in orange zest and bitters. Drizzle maple syrup mixture over popcorn; toss to evenly coat. Cool completely and serve.

Tips: Substitute bourbon with rye or whiskey. For “mocktail” popcorn, substitute with non-alcoholic bourbon or whiskey.

Spicy Korean Barbecue Popcorn

Servings: 4-6

8 cups popcorn

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean chili paste)

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

4 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

1 tablespoon gochujaru (Korean chili flakes)

1 green onion, thinly sliced (optional)

Place popcorn in large bowl. In small saucepan, combine honey, brown sugar, butter, sesame oil, gochujang, soy sauce and garlic powder; bring to boil. Cook 3-5 minutes, or until mixture thickens to syrupy consistency. Drizzle honey mixture over popcorn and sprinkle with sesame seeds and gochujaru; toss to evenly coat. Garnish with green onion, if desired. Serve immediately or cool completely.

Tip: Substitute green onion with 1 teaspoon freeze-dried chives, if preferred.

Mocha Popcorn

Yield: about 6 quarts

6 quarts popped popcorn

nonstick cooking spray

3 cups sugar

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

1 tablespoon espresso powder or instant coffee granules

1 cup milk

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Place popcorn in large bowl sprayed with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Line baking sheet or work surface with waxed paper or foil. In large saucepan, stir sugar, cocoa, instant coffee and milk. Cook until mixture registers 250 F on candy thermometer, stirring occasionally. Pour hot mixture over popcorn; stir to coat popcorn completely. Spread popcorn onto prepared surface and allow to cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Break into pieces to serve. Store in airtight container.

Sugar and Spice Popcorn

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 quarts (8 cups) air-popped popcorn

butter-flavored nonstick cooking spray

In small bowl, combine brown sugar, chili powder, paprika and cumin; mix well. Place cooked popcorn in separate bowl; spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray and sprinkle with spice mixture. Toss to mix until kernels are coated. Store in airtight container.



SOURCE:

Popcorn Board