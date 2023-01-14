Warm Up Winter with Watermelon Fun

(Family Features) The cold chill of winter may have you feeling trapped indoors with nothing to do and nowhere to go, but fun activities fit for the whole family can add excitement and chase away those wintertime blues. Paired with an appetizing snack, at-home crafting provides a relaxing way to keep your mind and body moving

Warming up with family-friendly activities starts with a versatile (and delicious) option like watermelon, which can be your sweet superstar all year long. As a centerpiece for evenings at home or gatherings and get-togethers, its versatility creates zero food waste with endless creative uses in the kitchen, from rind-smile snowmen to handheld snacks.

When this year’s first snowfall offers a canvas for creativity and entertainment, gather your loved ones to make this Watermelon Snowman. Fresh-cut and personal-sized watermelons are the predominant options in wintertime, and they’re perfect for putting together this festive work of art. All you’ll need is a collection of kitchen knives, an ice cream scoop, melon ballers, skewers, some decorative “clothing” and blueberries for a fruit salad served right out of the snowman.

While you’re hard at work, ease your appetite with a quick and easy snack like Watermelon Glazed Meatballs. Start with a homemade watermelon puree mixed with barbecue sauce then saute frozen meatballs and top with the sweet glaze for a perfect wintertime treat. Along with delicious taste, watermelon is also a nutritious hydration source, which is just as important in winter as during warmer months, and provides an excellent source of vitamin C with 25% of the daily recommended value in each 2-cup serving to support immunity.

These tasty morsels also make for a simple, shareable appetizer while hosting throughout the season. Just lay them out on a serving tray and pop toothpicks into each meatball so guests can grab and go while mingling.

Watermelon Snowman

Kitchen knives

1 round seedless watermelon

2 personal-sized watermelons, one larger than other

ice cream scoop or large spoon

melon baller

mini melon baller or paring knife

blueberries

large wooden skewers

y-shaped sticks

scarf

hat

Using knife, cut 1/4-inch slice off bottom of round seedless watermelon and both personal watermelons to provide stable bases. Use smallest melon for head, second largest for torso and largest for lower body. Set aside smallest watermelon. Cut tops off large and medium watermelons to create bowls. Using ice cream scoop or large spoon, scoop out flesh. Using melon baller, scoop eyes out of smallest watermelon. Invert melon balls and reinsert. Using mini melon baller or paring knife, scoop out holes for nose and mouth. Carve one piece of watermelon into triangle for nose and fill mouth holes with blueberries. On platter, using large wooden skewers, connect all three watermelons. Insert y-shaped sticks in middle watermelon for arms. Fill bottom sections with fruit salad of melon balls and blueberries. Decorate with scarf and hat.

Watermelon Glazed Meatballs

Servings: 8

Watermelon Puree:

1 fresh watermelon

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

24-36 frozen prepared mini meatballs

1 cup prepared barbecue sauce

1 cup watermelon puree

To make watermelon puree: Remove seeds from watermelon and cut into large chunks. In blender, process until smooth. In large, heavy saute pan over medium-high heat or electric skillet set to 325 F, heat oil. Saute mini meatballs until browned and hot. Reduce heat to low. Mix barbecue sauce and watermelon puree. Pour over meatballs and simmer 2-3 minutes. Serve hot.



