Warren Maurice Brown, 62, Findlay, NBHS ’75

Warren Maurice Brown passed away after a long illness in Wood County Hospital on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He is survived by his partner, Suki Johnson, two brothers, Steve Brown (Enid Oquendo) and Jeffrey Brown (Ruxandra), seven nieces and nephews, and one grand-nephew. He was born in Findlay, Ohio on February 10, 1957 to Delmont and Mildred Brown.

Warren attended North Baltimore High School and graduated in the Class of 1975. He enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) in Philadelphia and graduated with a degree in Engineering. He went on to obtain a Masters in Business Administration from Columbia University Business School in New York City. His professional career started with the Sisyphean task of selling American cars in Europe (for General Motors). He eventually returned to the US to join his brother, Steve, and his nephews, Del and Sean, in the bridge construction industry.

Warren’s quick wit, erudition and insatiable appetite for life will be remembered and cherished by all who came in contact with him. Some of his fondest memories included: rowing crew with his classmates at Penn, vacations to the Kellerwirt in Austria, beating his nephews in fantasy football, working tirelessly (he’d say futilely) on his Alpha Romeo convertibles, watching Michigan football at the Big House (when they could beat Ohio State), socializing at the American Legion in North Baltimore, fishing at his trout club at Rockwell Springs, Time Trial car racing in the Italian Dolomites, safaris in Botswana, winning three consecutive Bunnathon golf tournaments and so much more that space here cannot provide.

Visitation for family and friends of Warren will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 20, 2019 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with clergy officiating. Burial will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery, outside of Arcadia.

Visitation Details:

Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home [Map]

500 Lima Ave

Findlay, Ohio 45840

Friday, December 20th, 2019 10-11:00 AM

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Friday, December 20th, 2019

Final Resting Place:

Knollcrest Cemetery [Map]

Arcadia, Ohio