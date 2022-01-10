Water & Sewer District Board Meeting Update

North Baltimore, Ohio

January 10, 2022 4:55 pm

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announces today that the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, January 13 has been canceled out of caution for a high incidence of local coronavirus cases.  The next regularly scheduled board meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 27 at 7:30 a.m. at the District Main Office, 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

