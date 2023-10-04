Water Street Bridge Project on Council Agenda

This evenings (10/4) North Baltimore Village Council agenda is an “Emergency Ordinance” to move the Water Street bridge forward, by awarding the planning contract to Mannick Smith Group for Part 2 of the project Engineering Design. The bridge has been closed, due to safety issues, since early Nov. 2022.

The following update is from Village Administrator Chase Fletcher during a council meeting this summer (previously posted on NBX):

It was determined that CSX will not have to be involved in the engineering of the Water St. bridge replacement project as previously thought as the engineers were able to use FEMA floodplain impact models.

It has been further determined that none of the existing structures can be utilized. The steel deck and supports are no longer stable and the stonewalls are estimated at 99 years old and the risk is just too high.

There will be utility relocation involved that being some storm line outflows, a gas line, and overhead power lines. The plan right now is to leave the current abutment walls which will decrease the environmental impact. “Once the structure type study is received we will know what type of bridge is best but right now it sounds like a pre-stressed box beam bridge style will be the choice, he said. Estimated costs $1,320,000.