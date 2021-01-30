Water Tower Project in Lake Township

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces that today (1/28/21) The District’s Board of Trustees awarded a construction contract for the elevated water tank project in Lake Township. The project has been awarded to Landmark Structures for $3,977,000.



The project will include the construction of a 1.5 MG elevated storage tank and a 16” diameter water main to provide for better flow distribution and redundancy. The additional storage will improve water quality and flow during normal operations and provide increased capacity during a water emergency.



The tank will distribute water from The City of Toledo and serve approximately 8,000 homes and businesses in Rossford, Northwood, Troy and Perrysburg Townships. The new tower will be built on Lemoyne Road between Latcha Road and the Ohio Turnpike in Lake Township. Construction is expected to start this summer. Construction updates will be announced in the future.