Waterline Construction Update Dec. 13



The Water Line Replacement Project continues to move right along, thanks to very favorable weather!

As of the morning of Wed. Dec. 13:

East Broadway is closed from Rhodes Av (SET parking lot area) working towards Beecher St.

West State is Closed approximately from Summit to Frasier working towards 2nd St.

On East Cherry AEP is tying in the new grid upgrade – traffic is maintained.

Information concerning costs and how NB is paying for the work from NB Village Administrator Chase Fletcher:

This is a 74-week-long project.

Project design: $173,200

Project Administration & Inspection: $551,500

Contractor’s Bid (Underground Utilities): $4,778,400

Funding sources:

WRSLA (Loan) $4,318,251

OPWC (Grant): 324,500

Wood County Grant (Federal Arpa funds): $1,000,000

Fletcher shared that the contractor has been doing a very good job so far and we do not foresee any major issues with them. They are moving fast and are installing everything very well.