North Baltimore, Ohio

December 14, 2023 12:03 am

Waterline Construction Update Dec. 13


The Water Line Replacement Project continues to move right along, thanks to very favorable weather!

As of the morning of Wed. Dec. 13:

  • East Broadway is closed from Rhodes Av (SET parking lot area) working towards Beecher St.
  • West State is Closed approximately from Summit to Frasier working towards 2nd St.
  • On East Cherry AEP is tying in the new grid upgrade – traffic is maintained.

Information concerning costs and how NB is paying for the work from NB Village Administrator Chase Fletcher:

This is a 74-week-long project.

Project design: $173,200
Project Administration & Inspection: $551,500
Contractor’s Bid (Underground Utilities): $4,778,400

Funding sources:

WRSLA (Loan) $4,318,251
OPWC (Grant): 324,500
Wood County Grant (Federal Arpa funds): $1,000,000

Fletcher shared that the contractor has been doing a very good job so far and we do not foresee any major issues with them. They are moving fast and are installing everything very well. 

 

