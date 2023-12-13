Waterline Construction Update Dec. 13

The Water Line Replacement Project continues to move right along, thanks to very favorable weather!
As of the morning of Wed. Dec. 13:
- East Broadway is closed from Rhodes Av (SET parking lot area) working towards Beecher St.
- West State is Closed approximately from Summit to Frasier working towards 2nd St.
- On East Cherry AEP is tying in the new grid upgrade – traffic is maintained.
Information concerning costs and how NB is paying for the work from NB Village Administrator Chase Fletcher:
This is a 74-week-long project.
Project design: $173,200
Project Administration & Inspection: $551,500
Contractor’s Bid (Underground Utilities): $4,778,400
Funding sources:
WRSLA (Loan) $4,318,251
OPWC (Grant): 324,500
Wood County Grant (Federal Arpa funds): $1,000,000
Fletcher shared that the contractor has been doing a very good job so far and we do not foresee any major issues with them. They are moving fast and are installing everything very well.