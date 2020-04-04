Sustainability is ever-increasing in importance as people become more conscious of how much we waste, contribute to pollution, and consume resources. To keep the environment healthy, both for its own sake and for that of future generations, we can make changes in our homes, workplaces, and centers of learning. That last location is especially vital to sustainability efforts because schools can lead by example in helping to educate children on the importance of environmental awareness from a young age. While society still has a long way to go, these same children may one day produce innovations that take us further in the effectiveness of eco-friendly endeavors. Even though schools are currently closed, you can make plans to implement these simple ways to improve sustainability in schools for next year.





Have Ways to Recycle

With recycling, it’s easy to get students involved in sustainability. You can set up recycling bins in classrooms and in the cafeteria where the children put paper items and certain plastics. Figure out what types of waste are produced on a regular day at your school and obtain the corresponding bins for those. Rather than just stop there, though, you can organize certain days where teachers incorporate recycling into their lessons so that students know why it is so important. All this will help to make recycling a habit for the students while also creating a more eco-friendly culture within the school.

Increase Energy Efficiency

In addition to physical items, the school can work to save wasted energy. Small actions, including turning off lights when a room is not in use or making sure that entryways into the building stay shut when the HVAC system is on, can conserve electricity. The various appliances in the facility should be energy-efficient as well. Instead of incandescent lights, you might install LED lights around the school, for instance.

Use Sustainable Building Materials

Making major changes to the school building itself may not be necessary. However, when it comes to repairs and outdoor areas, you can use materials that have less of an impact on the environment. If you need to construct a new room or fix a large part of a room, take the opportunity to make sure you’re using insulation effectively. The HVAC system will not need to work as hard to cool or heat the room as a result. For benches and playground equipment, use sustainable materials such as plastic lumber, which is made up of recycled bottles and other containers. An effectively designed playground will be safe, fun, and include sustainability seamlessly so that it does not impede its usability.