Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the second half 2021 settlement. A total of $101,565,145 was collected and distributed including $2,117,139 for special assessments.





In addition $9,353,838 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,474,081 in non-business credit, $1,178,665 in owner occupied credit, and $1,701,092 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.



Wood County currently maintains 76,050 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages.



Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

Totals for the second half revenue distribution are as follows:

WOOD COUNTY 3,368,222 REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER 618,411 COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION 279,799 COUNTY SEWER AND WATERLINE PROJECTS 176 MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY 46,202 BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES 8,872,214 ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION & MENTAL HEALTH BOARD 3,392,376 PARK DISTRICT 1,228,156 COMMITTEE ON AGING 859,701 BOARD OF HEALTH 684,016 HISTORICAL CENTER 71,674 JOB & FAMILY SERVICES 1,596,613 WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND 123,267 TOWNSHIPS 9,305,580 MUNICIPALITIES 8,502,350 SCHOOLS 61,665,602