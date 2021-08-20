Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the second half 2021 settlement. A total of $101,565,145 was collected and distributed including $2,117,139 for special assessments.
In addition $9,353,838 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,474,081 in non-business credit, $1,178,665 in owner occupied credit, and $1,701,092 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.
Wood County currently maintains 76,050 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages.
Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.
Totals for the second half revenue distribution are as follows:
WOOD COUNTY
3,368,222
REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER
618,411
COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION
279,799
COUNTY SEWER AND WATERLINE PROJECTS
176
MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY
46,202
BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
8,872,214
ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &
MENTAL HEALTH BOARD
3,392,376
PARK DISTRICT
1,228,156
COMMITTEE ON AGING
859,701
BOARD OF HEALTH
684,016
HISTORICAL CENTER
71,674
JOB & FAMILY SERVICES
1,596,613
WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND
123,267
TOWNSHIPS
9,305,580
MUNICIPALITIES
8,502,350
SCHOOLS
61,665,602
Townships
Municipalities
Bloom
147,973
Bairdstown
4,292
Center
106,328
Bloomdale
13,847
Freedom
268,836
Bowling Green
1,553,419
Grand Rapids
103,936
Bradner
40,013
Henry
626,445
Custar
10,843
Jackson
63,925
Cygnet
5,167
Lake
1,418,517
Fostoria
64,710
Liberty
65,100
Grand Rapids
40,219
Middleton
929,994
Haskins
107,221
Milton
62,503
Hoytville
7,128
Montgomery
140,534
Jerry City
6,539
Perry
101,988
Luckey
52,295
Perrysburg
3,369,655
Millbury
41,357
Plain
111,771
Milton Center
3,573
Portage
82,142
North Baltimore
158,678
Troy
495,072
Northwood
222,813
Washington
129,233
Pemberville
20,113
Webster
115,509
Perrysburg
3,226,560
Weston
119,028
Portage
9,465
NW Wood Co. EMS
271,425
Risingsun
28,839
Central Jt Fire District
77,306
Rossford
1,067,522
Mid County EMS
290,408
Tontogany
11,649
Southeast Ambulance
207,952
Walbridge
50,728
9,305,580
Wayne
46,431
West Millgrove
6,474
SCHOOLS
Weston
36,850
Anthony Wayne
643,800
TARTA
137,784
Bowling Green
8,254,754
Seneca County Health
1,978
Eastwood
3,904,559
Wood County Library
424,272
Elmwood
1,388,433
Rossford Library
141,481
Fostoria
704,820
Way Library
620,450
Gibsonburg
17,977
N Baltimore Library
55,142
Lake
4,503,490
Kaubisch Library
8,414
Lakota
465,028
Pemberville Library
108,345
McComb
180,484
Wayne Library
64,066
North Baltimore
1,242,992
Weston Library
103,672
Northwood
2,989,169
8,502,350
Otsego
2,517,140
Patrick Henry
30,784
Perrysburg
21,522,107
Rossford
9,153,601
Four County
3,263
Penta County
4,090,275
Vanguard
52,928
61,665,602