March 2020

WC Auditor ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

 Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the second half 2021 settlement.  A total of $101,565,145 was collected and distributed including $2,117,139 for special assessments. 



In addition $9,353,838 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,474,081 in non-business credit, $1,178,665 in owner occupied credit, and $1,701,092 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.    

Wood County currently maintains 76,050 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. 

Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments.  Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

Totals for the second half revenue distribution are as follows:

                       

 

WOOD COUNTY

 

        3,368,222

 

REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER

 

           618,411

 

COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION

 

           279,799

 

COUNTY SEWER AND WATERLINE PROJECTS

 

                  176

 

MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY

 

              46,202

 

BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

 

           8,872,214

 

ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &

    MENTAL HEALTH BOARD

 

 

3,392,376

 

PARK DISTRICT

 

1,228,156

 

COMMITTEE ON AGING

 

859,701

 

BOARD OF HEALTH

 

684,016

 

HISTORICAL CENTER

 

71,674

 

JOB & FAMILY SERVICES

 

1,596,613

 

WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND

 

123,267

 

TOWNSHIPS

 

9,305,580

 

MUNICIPALITIES

 

8,502,350

 

SCHOOLS

 

61,665,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Townships

 

Municipalities

 

Bloom

147,973

Bairdstown

4,292

Center

106,328

Bloomdale

13,847

Freedom

268,836

Bowling Green

1,553,419

Grand Rapids

103,936

Bradner

40,013

Henry

626,445

Custar

10,843

Jackson

63,925

Cygnet

5,167

Lake

1,418,517

Fostoria

64,710

Liberty

65,100

Grand Rapids

40,219

Middleton

929,994

Haskins

107,221

Milton

62,503

Hoytville

7,128

Montgomery

140,534

Jerry City

6,539

Perry

101,988

Luckey

52,295

Perrysburg

3,369,655

Millbury

41,357

Plain

111,771

Milton Center

3,573

Portage

82,142

North Baltimore

158,678

Troy

495,072

Northwood

222,813

Washington

129,233

Pemberville

20,113

Webster

115,509

Perrysburg

3,226,560

Weston

119,028

Portage

9,465

NW Wood Co. EMS

271,425

Risingsun

28,839

Central Jt Fire District

77,306

Rossford

1,067,522

Mid County EMS

290,408

Tontogany

11,649

Southeast Ambulance

207,952

Walbridge

50,728

 

9,305,580

Wayne

46,431

  

West Millgrove

6,474

SCHOOLS

 

Weston

36,850

Anthony Wayne

643,800

TARTA

137,784

Bowling Green

8,254,754

Seneca County Health

1,978

Eastwood

3,904,559

Wood County Library

424,272

Elmwood

1,388,433

Rossford Library

141,481

Fostoria

704,820

Way Library

620,450

Gibsonburg

17,977

N Baltimore Library

55,142

Lake

4,503,490

Kaubisch Library

8,414

Lakota

465,028

Pemberville Library

108,345

McComb

180,484

Wayne Library

64,066

North Baltimore

1,242,992

Weston Library

103,672

Northwood

2,989,169

 

    8,502,350

Otsego

2,517,140

  

Patrick Henry

30,784

  

Perrysburg

21,522,107

  

Rossford

9,153,601

  

Four County

3,263

  

Penta County

4,090,275

  

Vanguard

52,928

  
 

61,665,602

  

 

